BC School Board responds to Lintzen’s retirement announcement

In a letter from the Bridge City School Board:

The Bridge City ISD Board of Trustees would like to congratulate Superintendent Todd Lintzen on the recent announcement of his pending retirement. Todd has been a terrific leader, and we have benefited immensely from his guidance. Under his tenure at BCISD, we have seen numerous improvements to our facilities as well as the employee salaries. We will be forever grateful that he chose BCISD as his last stop on his career path, but after 36 Years in education he has more than earned the opportunity to spend more time with his family. Todd has been a great asset to our district, and he will be sorely missed by all. We wish him and Tracey the very best in the next chapter of their journey.

Bridge City ISD Board of Trustees