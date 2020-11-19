Vidor Police Beat 11.11-11.17.20
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from November 11 – November 17, 2020:
Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Assault at the 1000 block of Orange Street
Thursday, Nov. 12
- Burglary at the 700 block of Stadium Street
- Burglary at the 300 block of Haley Street
- Theft at the 300 block of Haley Street
Friday, Nov. 13
- Suspicious person near Stadium and Haley
- Theft at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Hit and run resulting in injury at the1600 block of Main Street
- Burglary at the 400 block of Park Street
Sunday, Nov. 15
- Theft at the 200 block of West Freeway
Monday, Nov. 16
- Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 200 block of Wilson Street
Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Burglary at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department