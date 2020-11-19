Vidor Police Beat 11.11-11.17.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from November 11 – November 17, 2020:

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Assault at the 1000 block of Orange Street

Thursday, Nov. 12

Burglary at the 700 block of Stadium Street

Burglary at the 300 block of Haley Street

Theft at the 300 block of Haley Street

Friday, Nov. 13

Suspicious person near Stadium and Haley

Theft at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street

Saturday, Nov. 14

Hit and run resulting in injury at the1600 block of Main Street

Burglary at the 400 block of Park Street

Sunday, Nov. 15

Theft at the 200 block of West Freeway

Monday, Nov. 16

Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 200 block of Wilson Street

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Burglary at the 20600 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department