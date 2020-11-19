Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.19-11.15.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 9 – November 15, 2020:

Monday, Nov. 9

Burglary at the 8900 block of Hickory Bend in Orange

Assault at the 15000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Disturbance on Broussard Circle in Orange

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Theft at the 7000 block of Horseshoe Bend in Orange

Vicious animal at the 3200 block of Lawn Oak Drive in Orange

Assault at the 5200 block of Colony Lane in Orange

Theft near Interstate 10 and Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange

Assault at the 3000 block of Johnnie Street in Orange

Traffic stop in Vidor resulting in one person arrested for possession of a controlled substance

Criminal mischief at the 700 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Burglary at the 8900 block of South Dana in Orange

Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor

Burglary at the 7400 block of Big Oak Road in Orange

Burglary at the 4000 block of Cambridge in Orange

Burglary at the 800 block of Polk Street in Vidor

Trespass at 2000 block of Killian Road in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 1100 block of Liberty Street in Vidor

Thursday, Nov. 12

Theft at the 4200 block of North Main Street in Vidor

Burglary at the 4400 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Sexual assault of a child in Orange

Theft at the 6000 block of Gulf Road in Orange

Threats at the 2200 block of South Main Street in Vidor

Threats at the 4100 block of Breckinwood in Orange

Friday, Nov. 13

Sexual assault in Vidor

Animal nuisance at the 4400 block of Caribou Street in Orange

Animal bite at the 500 block of Tall Pines Road in Vidor

Runaway at the 2100 block of Carla in Vidor

Saturday, Nov. 14

Disturbance at the 1000 block of Cottage Lane in Bridge City

Disturbance at the 2100 block of Hibiscus Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 4700 block of Tranquility in Orange

Burglary at the 800 block of Ohio Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange

Disturbance at the 14000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Sunday, Nov. 15

Burglary at the 7600 block of Raintree Lane in Orange

Burglary on Bancroft Road in Orange

Disturbance on Tyler Street in Vidor

Burglary at the 500 block of Shelia Drive in Orange

Vicious animal at the 600 block of Pin Oak in Orange

Disturbance at the 700 block of Joshua Circle in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office