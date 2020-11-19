Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.19-11.15.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 9 – November 15, 2020:
Monday, Nov. 9
- Burglary at the 8900 block of Hickory Bend in Orange
- Assault at the 15000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Disturbance on Broussard Circle in Orange
Tuesday, Nov. 10
- Theft at the 7000 block of Horseshoe Bend in Orange
- Vicious animal at the 3200 block of Lawn Oak Drive in Orange
- Assault at the 5200 block of Colony Lane in Orange
- Theft near Interstate 10 and Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
- Assault at the 3000 block of Johnnie Street in Orange
- Traffic stop in Vidor resulting in one person arrested for possession of a controlled substance
- Criminal mischief at the 700 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor
Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Burglary at the 8900 block of South Dana in Orange
- Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor
- Burglary at the 7400 block of Big Oak Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 4000 block of Cambridge in Orange
- Burglary at the 800 block of Polk Street in Vidor
- Trespass at 2000 block of Killian Road in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 1100 block of Liberty Street in Vidor
Thursday, Nov. 12
- Theft at the 4200 block of North Main Street in Vidor
- Burglary at the 4400 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Sexual assault of a child in Orange
- Theft at the 6000 block of Gulf Road in Orange
- Threats at the 2200 block of South Main Street in Vidor
- Threats at the 4100 block of Breckinwood in Orange
Friday, Nov. 13
- Sexual assault in Vidor
- Animal nuisance at the 4400 block of Caribou Street in Orange
- Animal bite at the 500 block of Tall Pines Road in Vidor
- Runaway at the 2100 block of Carla in Vidor
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Disturbance at the 1000 block of Cottage Lane in Bridge City
- Disturbance at the 2100 block of Hibiscus Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 4700 block of Tranquility in Orange
- Burglary at the 800 block of Ohio Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange
- Disturbance at the 14000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Sunday, Nov. 15
- Burglary at the 7600 block of Raintree Lane in Orange
- Burglary on Bancroft Road in Orange
- Disturbance on Tyler Street in Vidor
- Burglary at the 500 block of Shelia Drive in Orange
- Vicious animal at the 600 block of Pin Oak in Orange
- Disturbance at the 700 block of Joshua Circle in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office