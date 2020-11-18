COVID-19 numbers jump almost 300

From staff reports

With the latest numbers of COVID-19 released this week, there is an increase of 299 total cases in Orange County bringing the number to 3364. Last week the total was 3065.

There are 209 more active cases this week compared to the previous week. The number of recovered cases also rose by 88 to 2,574 cases. Five more persons are hospitalized with COVID this week bring the number from 12 to 17. There is no change in the number of persons on ventilators which remains at two.

CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings, like on public and mass transportation, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.

According to the CDC, one should follow these guidelines:

Wear masks with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19

Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin

Masks should be worn by people two years and older

Masks should NOT be worn by children younger than two, people who have trouble breathing, or people who cannot remove the mask without assistance

Do NOT wear masks intended for healthcare workers, for example, N95 respirators

wear masks intended for healthcare workers, for example, N95 respirators CDC does not recommend the use of face shields alone. Evaluation of face shields is ongoing but effectiveness is unknown at this time.

Evaluation of mask and gaiter materials and structure is ongoing.

Always wash your hands before putting on a mask.

For those who wear glasses, find a mask that fits closely over your nose or has a nose wire to limit fogging.