Rep. Phelan names Rathgeber Chief of Staff

AUSTIN – Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont), on Monday, announced that Julia Rathgeber will serve as his Chief of Staff. She will formally assume this role on January 12, 2021. Julia has extensive experience working in and around the Texas Capitol, serving in some of the most senior roles in state government, including as Deputy Chief of Staff to a Governor and Lt. Governor, and leading the Texas Department of Insurance.

“Julia has expertly and successfully navigated the Texas Capitol over the course of her career,” said Rep. Phelan. “When it comes to solving big challenges in the legislature, from the budget to major policy issues, few people have the know-how and experience that Julia does. Julia’s leadership will be invaluable as we work towards achieving a successful legislative session.”

“It’s an honor to be back working in the Texas Capitol and serving in this role for Rep. Phelan,” said Rathgeber. “I look forward to working with our team and members of the Texas House to deliver results for the people of Texas in the upcoming legislative session.”

Julia Rathgeber has served as President and CEO of the Association of Electric Companies of Texas (AECT) for the past five years. Prior to her current position, Julia served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Greg Abbott. She was appointed Commissioner of the Texas Department of Insurance by Governor Rick Perry in 2013. Julia began her professional career in 1990 with the Texas Senate, directing the Senate Research Center and providing research for Lt. Governor Bob Bullock. Born in Beaumont and raised in Liberty, Texas, Julia is a lifelong Texan. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin and received her law degree from The University of Texas Law School. Julia and her husband, Ross, live in Austin, and have a daughter, Byrn.