Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.2-11.8.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 2 – November 8, 2020:

Monday, Nov. 2

Burglary at the 13000 block of Interstate 10 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 500 block of Jackson Street in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 1900 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Harassment at the 5100 block of Alabama Street in Vidor

Animal bite at the 7000 block of West Windy Lane in Orangefield

Disturbance at the 5600 block of Turner Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 1400 block of Kenwood Drive in Vidor

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Cruelty to animals at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Animal bite at the 3300 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange

Trespass at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange

Animal bite at the 9500 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Disturbance at the 9000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Assault at the 2600 block of Singletary Road in Orange

Thursday, Nov. 5

Traffic stop at the 400 block of Main Street in Vidor. The driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Suspicious circumstances of harassment through text messages in Vidor

Sexual assault in Vidor

Theft at the 15000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442

Theft at the 4800 block of Monroe Street in Vidor

Traffic stop on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a controlled substance.

Friday, Nov. 6

Disturbance at the 10000 block of Camellia Road in Rose City.

Burglary at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Theft at the 5100 block of Farm to Market 1006 in Orange

Burglary at the 7600 block of Alice Street in Orange

Saturday, Nov, 7

Theft at the 3600 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange

Assault at the 9700 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Sunday, Nov. 8

Disturbance at the 5200 block of Ave. A in Orange

Vicious animal at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Burglary at the 17000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Burglary at the 9700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Assault at the 900 block of Cornell Road in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office