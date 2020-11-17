Lady Bobcats squeak past Nederland

ORANGEFIELD – Trailing entering the fourth quarter, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats were able to squeeze out a 38-37 victory over the Nederland Lady Bulldogs at Bobcat Gym Tuesday.

The Lady Bobcats (2-1) trailed 27-23 entering the fourth but outscored the Lady Bulldogs 15-10 the rest of the way.

Greenlea Oldham had a double-double for the Lady Bobcats, scoring 11 points while yanking down 10 rebounds.

Harleigh Rawls had nine points and three rebounds. Madison Greenway contributed six points and five boards while Joli Ponfick added four points and five rebounds.

The Lady Bobcats will venture to Jasper next Tuesday.