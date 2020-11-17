East Chambers downs Lady Mustangs
WEST ORANGE – The West Orange – Stark Lady Mustangs suffered their first loss of the year 49-31 to East Chambers.
The Lady Mustangs started out slow in the 1st quarter with East Chambers taking a 11-4 lead.
“We came out flat to start the game. We have to do a better job offensively and take care of the ball, ” said Coach Michael Bethea.
The Lady Mustangs began the 2nd quarter by cutting the lead to one point before East Chambers would go on a run to lead at the half 24-18.
“We played Lady Mustangs basketball to open the 2nd quarter. I felt we were awake now and ready to take the game over. You have to give the East Chambers girls credit for playing extremely hard and not quiting to extend the lead before the half, ” said Bethea.
East Chambers came out at halftime and outscored the Lady Mustangs 17-2. Bethea added, “We struggled in all phases of the game in the 3rd quarter.”
WOS would outscore East Chambers in the 4th quarter 11 – 8 to finish the game. “The girls had a chance to win the game in the 4th. There was a stretch where our defense was really good and they could not score. We missed 5 layups and 7 free throws during that time. We execute and it is anyone’s ballgame.”
Nadia Watson led WOS with 13 points. Verniecia Collins chipped in 8 points while Aniah Henderson, Tashianna Williams, and Sidnye Antoine each scored in the game. The Lady Mustangs (2-1) will play at PNG on Tuesday with JV at 4:30 and Varsity at 6:30.