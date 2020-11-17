BC Superintendent Lintzen submits letter of resignation

Bridge City ISD Superintendent, Todd Lintzen, has announced his retirement at the end of this school year.

A letter he submitted to the staff and community:

BC Cardinals,

As the superintendent of the Bridge City Independent School District, I have had the privilege and good fortune to work with a progressive and supportive Board of Education, a knowledgeable, highly professional, student-centered administrative team, and a dedicated, collaborative group of teachers and staff who always have the best interest of students at the top of their agendas. My experience in this district has been exceptional. It is for those reasons and others too many to recite that I have difficulty writing this letter.

After great deal of thoughtful consideration I have decided close out my 36-year career in education and retire at the end of this school year. I have spoken to the Board of Education about my decision and I will make my retirement official at the November 19, 2020 Board meeting. It is my hope and belief that the timing of this announcement will allow the district enough time to recruit and select the best possible candidate to lead the district into the future.

Bridge City ISD has amazing students within our school district is the reason we are a phenomenal school district. Our students continue to excel both in and out of the classroom. I want to finish my time here knowing this community came together during a difficult time to support one another and show the world what it means to be a Bridge City Cardinal.

None of our success could happen without our amazing teachers, administrators and support staff. They have been working diligently to create a safe and caring environment for our students whether they are learning in-person or virtually.

I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead this District and grateful to be able to close out my career in Bridge City ISD. My intent during my leadership as a BC Cardinal was to create more opportunities for students and staff. I also wanted to leave the district in excellent shape for the next leadership team to build upon for our children.

GO BIG RED!

Todd Lintzen