Newton County Sheriff’s Report 11.16.20

PRESS RELEASE — Hope everyone had a great week. Glad Chief Deputy and Jail Captain were off on vacation. Let’s see what’s been going on.

We got a call from Houston PD about a stolen car that may be in our county. The vehicle is a 2020 Dodge Hellcat. It’s black with license plate NSS-3797. See it, holler.

The guy arrested here for a home invasion in Jasper County last week is in more trouble. We now have warrants on him for Burglary of a Residence in Newton County. Great job Willis.

Someone burned a sheer/cutter (logging equipment) at a logging site near CR 1044. Any information would be appreciated.

Received a call from a man who said people are watching him from satellites. He also said his neighbors are killing people and cutting them up with chainsaws. Nothing to it except bad drugs.

Newton PD got after a vehicle that wouldn’t stop. Long story short, officers got vehicle stopped in Tyler County. Nobody hurt and two bad guys in our jail. Still not sure why they ran from police.

It’s Monday morning and we have court up-stairs, so I gotta go. Thought for the week: Scratch a dog and you will have a permanent job. Y’all have great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.