FAITH: Unity, multiply or divide

“But Jesus knew their thoughts, and said to them: “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.” Matthew 12:25 (NKJV)

As we continue in the democratic process of solidifying you will be president. The true essence of what needs to take place is establishing unity. We may at times disagree but when the laser focus is unity, we won’t become disagreeable.

As it pertains to our country, I want to bring attention to the area and arena of grassroots.

Before we can establish unity on a national level, we must establish it at the neighborhood level.

Are we doing what pertains to unity? Are we multiplying unity or are we dividing unity?

Jesus here lets us know whether nation, city or house, if there is division the establishment will not stand.

Jesus also brings about a valid point in Matthew 12:30 “Or how can one enter a strong man’s house and plunder his goods, unless he first binds the strong man? And then he will plunder his house.”

It’s easier to overtake an establishment when there is division. It’s easier for an epidemic of desolation to manifest in our homes, communities and county when there is little to no unity.

What is the focal point? What is the primary objective? What is/are the goals that we have for ourselves? If the answer to these questions is not unity, we will never achieve the ultimate goal of unity.

Genesis 11:6 (NKJV) “And the LORD said, “Indeed the people are one and they all have one language, and this is what they begin to do; now nothing that they propose to do will be withheld from them.”

The Lord himself confirms that when we are united in purpose and speech there is nothing that won’t be withheld from us.

What’s so crazy is that in order for division to be successful, it must be united. If division is divided it will not accomplish its goal.

The place of agreement is the place of power.

When we are united to be united, that common goal will bring about unity.

We live in the United States of America. Let’s start living like the country we live in. Starting in our own neighborhoods and communities.

If we don’t stand together for unity, we’ll fall together in division.

Unity, multiply or divide our legacy is riding on it.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.