Sales tax trends upward for most local entities

By Dawn Burleigh

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, on Thursday, he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $890.5 million in local sales tax allocations for November, 4.8 percent more than in November 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.

As Texas opens up more, sales tax revenues are continuing to increase for most entities in Orange County. Rose City is the only local entity to see a decrease in payments for this period and in the year to date (YTD) payments. Rose City saw a decrease of 6.79% when comparing $16,496.24 in 2019 to $15,375.49 in 2020. For YTD payments, Rose City saw a 25% decrease when comparing $214,558.69 in 2019 to $160,855.76 in 2020.

City of Pine Forest saw a significant increase for November payments as well as YTD payments. Payments for this period were up by 56% when comparing $9,146.20 in 2019 to $14,269.34 in 2020. In 2020, YTD payments were up by 25% when comparing $138,260.12 in 2020 to $110,656.21 in YTD in 2019.

City of Orange also saw an increase in YTD payments of 12% when comparing $4,708,576.46 in 2019 to $5,269,660.32 in 2020. Payments for this period show the trend continuing as there is a 38% increase when comparing $460,037.02 in November 2019 to $635,034.49 in November 2020.

Orange County saw a high increase of 29% for November 2020 when comparing $424,059.39 in 2019 to $546,632.18 in 2020. An increase for YTD payments in not as high but still an increase of 7.75% when comparing $4,892,296.80 in 2019 to $5,271,810.37 YTD 2020.