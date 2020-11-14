OP-ED: Talking About Parenting: Changing our focus for the betterment of tomorrow

There are so many things I want to write about this week, but I don’t think it’s the right time for any of them.

Over the past week, I have experienced much joy and much sorrow. To say our world is a crazy place these days isn’t true. Our world has always been a crazy place. It’s just the new experiences that catch us by surprise.

I find myself saying ‘when things get back to normal’ quite often. But really, what is normal? Do we want to get back to everything ‘normal’ brings with it? I think ‘normal’ is just what we have gotten used to and deemed acceptable. It doesn’t necessarily mean experiencing only ‘good’ things.

So where do we go from here? I think approaching every day without a sense of appreciation and gratitude is key. We aren’t guaranteed anything, so being thankful for what we do have is a must.

I think that we should also approach everyday looking for some way to help others. Life happens to everyone. You may never know the struggles that someone is enduring and sometimes the simplest gesture can have the greatest impact. Someone could be approaching the end of their rope and your gesture could give them the moment of peace that they so desperately need.

Finally, I truly believe the need to respect the views of others is paramount. Please note, I didn’t say you have to agree with them. We are all unique beings, so it only makes sense that we have quite the array of views. Being able to respect another person’s point of view can have a profound impact on our society. When we respect each other, compromise is much easier to reach.

If the last few weeks has taught us anything, it is that there is a definite, almost even, split in ideological views in the US. The need to work together has never been more important.

I constantly find myself thinking of the quote by President Abraham Lincoln: “A house divided against itself cannot stand”.

It was true when he first spoke the words and it is true today.

Let’s focus on what we can do to make this world a better place; what we can do to bring joy and peace; and what we can do to comfort those who are hurting.

That should be a main focus of our lives.

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com