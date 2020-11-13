Serra Club Essay, Poster winners announced from St. Mary
The Serra Club of Beaumont ‘s mission is to foster and affirm vocations to the ministerial priesthood and vowed religious life in the United States, and through this ministry to further our members’ common Catholic faith.
Each year they sponsor a poster and essay contest for students in the Diocese of Beaumont.
For the 2020 poster and essay contests, the theme was VOCATIONS.
The Essay topic sentence is:
GOD HAS ALWAYS KNOWN THE MISSION FOR YOUR LIFE. HAVE YOU LISTENED FOR YOURS?
The theme for the poster contest is:
VOCATION == MY MISSION FROM GOD
We hope that our interest in fostering Religious vocations is conveyed in these programs.
Congratulations to our winners from St. Mary Catholic School:
Essay
1st Place
Evalen Rincon
2nd Place
Allie Broussard
3rd Place
Elizabeth Khatt
Poster
1st Place
Matthew Nguyen
2nd Place
Katie Boehme
3rd Place Tie
Audrey Broussard
Sean Nieto
Poster
1st Place
Paris Dugas
2nd Place
Ayden Kohler
3rd Place Tie
Arron Wuske
Bella Thomas