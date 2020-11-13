expand
November 13, 2020

Orange Police Beat 11.6-11.12.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:59 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 6 – November 12, 2020:

Friday, Nov. 6

  • Theft at the 6400 block of Hazelwood Drive
  • Assault at the 5700 block of Velma Jeter
  • Controlled substance at the 4600 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Driving under the influence – alcohol at Simmons Drive and North Service Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Assault at the 2400 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Nov. 7

  • Theft at the 1200 block of Huntsman Street
  • Assault at the 200 block of Knox Ave
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Barkins

Sunday, Nov. 8

  • Robbery at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 300 block of Decatur Ave
  • Controlled substance at the 2500 block of MacArthur Drive

Monday, Nov. 9

  • Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3700 block of State Hwy 87 and Yale
  • Controlled substance at the 3000 block of Enner Road
  • Controlled substance at the 300 block of 16th Street

Tuesday, Nov. 10

  • Assault at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
  • Theft at the 4400 block of Persimmon Drive
  • Theft at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Stolen vehicle at the 4400 block of 27th Street

Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Missing person at the 4000 block of Sikes
  • Controlled substance at the 2400 block of 16th Street

Thursday, Nov. 12

  • Controlled substance at the 1700 block of 37th Street
  • Theft at the 500 block of Burton Ave
  • Sexual assault in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of 15th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 3000 block of Enner Road
  • Terroristic threat at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

 

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

