Orange Police Beat 11.6-11.12.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 6 – November 12, 2020:

Friday, Nov. 6

Theft at the 6400 block of Hazelwood Drive

Assault at the 5700 block of Velma Jeter

Controlled substance at the 4600 block of State Hwy. 62

Driving under the influence – alcohol at Simmons Drive and North Service Road

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive

Assault at the 2400 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Nov. 7

Theft at the 1200 block of Huntsman Street

Assault at the 200 block of Knox Ave

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Barkins

Sunday, Nov. 8

Robbery at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 300 block of Decatur Ave

Controlled substance at the 2500 block of MacArthur Drive

Monday, Nov. 9

Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3700 block of State Hwy 87 and Yale

Controlled substance at the 3000 block of Enner Road

Controlled substance at the 300 block of 16th Street

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Assault at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave

Theft at the 4400 block of Persimmon Drive

Theft at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

Stolen vehicle at the 4400 block of 27th Street

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Missing person at the 4000 block of Sikes

Controlled substance at the 2400 block of 16th Street

Thursday, Nov. 12

Controlled substance at the 1700 block of 37 th Street

Street Theft at the 500 block of Burton Ave

Sexual assault in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of 15 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 3000 block of Enner Road

Terroristic threat at the 1400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th Street and Interstate 10

Street and Interstate 10 Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department