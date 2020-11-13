Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.9-11.13.20

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 9 – November 13, 2020:

Mark Myrick and Kimberly Sleep

Joshua Laday and Alexandra Way

Francisco Diaz-Reyes and Berkis Faith

Zachary McCune and Darlea Knox

Tevis Foster and Heather Mabry

Zachariah Wilson and Brittany Vincent

David Horn and Kaley Barnart

Kenneth Mobbs and Joanne Mobbs

Stephen Shell and Cheyenne Ross

Trent Domingue and Tomasina Crain