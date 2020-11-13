COVID-19 update 11.13.20

From staff reports

As the numbers continue to change, the grand total of COVID-19 cases in Orange County since March 2020 is now passed 3,000 at 3,065 according to the numbers released this week by Orange County Emergency Management. The total shows an increase of 238 cases over the past week.

The number of active cases saw a significant drop from 904 cases last week to 536 cases this week. Of the active cases, 203 are confirmed and 333 are considered probable. Confirmed tests are those how have tested positive while probable results are those with Antigen results.

Antigen tests are immunoassays that detect the presence of a specific viral antigen, which implies current viral infection. Antigen tests are currently authorized to be performed on nasopharyngeal or nasal swab specimens placed directly into the assay’s extraction buffer or reagent, according to the CDC.

Two more persons have passed from COVID in Orange County, bring the total to 43, two higher than last week.

Those hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 12 from 7 over the course of the week and two persons are on ventilators.