Boys hoop season gets rolling this week

The 2020-21 local boys basketball season will get cranked up this week as players look to fill it up and light up the scoreboards.

Last season District 22-4A was tight throughout and it should be the same this season.

The new-look district will definitely have a Orange County flavor with five teams from the county in Bridge City, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Orangefield and West Orange-Stark as those five will join Silsbee and Lumberton to make up the district.

Gone from the district are Hardin-Jefferson and Lumberton, which are now in 21-4A. That is because Vidor moved down from the Class 5A ranks and Orangefield moved up to Class 4A again.

Only one team in our area punched their way into the postseason as Orangefield and coach Jake McDonald made it as a fourth-place team in their 3A district.

With such a competitive 22-4A this season all of our teams have a shot at jockeying for playoff position behind Silsbee, who always seems to be the favorite.

Brad Jeffcoat will continue to guide the LC-M Bears while Randall Robertson will once again be in control of the Bridge City Cardinals.

D.J. Wilson, who led the WO-S Lady Mustangs to their first playoff appearance since 2007 last season, going to the regional quarterfinals, will take over the boys program in Mustang Country.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the UIL made a ruling that there will be no tournaments this season. However, teams have put together nice schedules to where they are almost playing the same amount of games.

Here are the 2020-21 local basketball schedules:

WO-S

Nov. 14: at Kountze

Nov. 17: Hamshire-Fannett

Nov. 21: at Shepherd

Nov. 23: at Baytown

Nov. 24: at Central Heights

Dec. 1: Evadale

Dec. 4: Huffman

Dec. 8: at Hull-Daisetta

Dec. 11: at Jasper

Dec. 15: at Tarkington

Dec. 18: LC-M*

Dec. 21: at Buna

Dec. 29: at Nederland

Dec. 30: at Center

Dec. 31: Coldspring

Jan. 5: at Vidor*

Jan. 8: Orangefield*

Jan. 12: at Silsbee*

Jan. 15: Bridge City*

Jan. 19: at Lumberton*

Jan. 26: at LC-M*

Jan. 29: Vidor*

Feb. 2: at Orangefield*

Feb. 5: Silsbee*

Feb. 9: at Bridge City*

Feb. 12: Lumberton*

* * *

LC-M

Nov. 14: Liberty

Nov. 17: at PN-G

Nov. 20: Kelly

Nov. 23: at Buna

Dec. 1: at Nederland

Dec. 4: at Kountze

Dec. 5: at Hardin-Jefferson

Dec. 8: at Jasper

Dec. 11: at Lufkin Hudson

Dec. 12: at Central Heights

Dec. 15: Lumberton*

Dec. 18: at WO-S*

Dec. 21: Huffman

Dec. 22: at Houston Yates

Dec. 28: at East Chambers

Dec. 30: Splendora

Jan. 2: Houston Wheatley

Jan. 8: Vidor*

Jan. 12: at Orangefield*

Jan. 15: Silsbee*

Jan. 19: at Bridge City*

Jan. 22: at Lumberton*

Jan. 26: WO-S*

Feb. 2: at Vidor*

Feb. 5: Orangefield*

Feb. 9: at Silsbee*

Feb. 12: Bridge City*

* * *

BRIDGE CITY

Nov. 13: at Kelly

Nov. 17: Nederland

Nov. 20: Liberty

Nov. 23: at Tarkington

Nov. 25: PA Memorial

Nov. 27: at Cleveland

Dec. 1: Dayton

Dec. 4: at Coldspring

Dec. 5: at Evadale

Dec. 8: PN-G

Dec. 11: at Buna

Dec. 12: Sulphur (La.)

Dec. 15: at Vidor*

Dec. 18: Orangefield*

Dec. 28: Tarkington

Dec. 29: Hamshire-Fannett

Dec. 30: at East Chambers

Jan. 5: at Silsbee*

Jan. 12: Lumberton*

Jan. 15: at WO-S*

Jan. 19: LC-M*

Jan. 22: Vidor*

Jan. 26: at Orangefield*

Jan. 29: Silsbee*

Feb. 5: at Lumberton*

Feb. 9: WO-S*

Feb. 12: at LC-M*

* * *

ORANGEFIELD

Nov. 13: Bob Hope Academy

Nov. 17: at Legacy Christian

Nov. 20: PN-G

Nov. 23: Hull-Daisetta

Nov. 24: at Hardin

Dec. 1: at Warren

Dec. 4: at Buna

Dec. 5: Coldspring

Dec. 8: East Chambers

Dec. 11: Kelly

Dec. 12: at Dayton

Dec. 15: Silsbee*

Dec. 18: at Bridge City*

Dec. 21: Liberty

Dec. 29: Woodville

Dec. 30: Tarkington

Jan. 5: Lumberton*

Jan. 8: at WO-S*

Jan. 12: LC-M*

Jan. 15: at Vidor*

Jan. 22: at Silsbee*

Jan. 26: Bridge City*

Jan. 29: at Lumberton*

Feb. 2: WO-S*

Feb. 5: at LC-M*

Feb. 9: Vidor*