Boys hoop season gets rolling this week
The 2020-21 local boys basketball season will get cranked up this week as players look to fill it up and light up the scoreboards.
Last season District 22-4A was tight throughout and it should be the same this season.
The new-look district will definitely have a Orange County flavor with five teams from the county in Bridge City, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Orangefield and West Orange-Stark as those five will join Silsbee and Lumberton to make up the district.
Gone from the district are Hardin-Jefferson and Lumberton, which are now in 21-4A. That is because Vidor moved down from the Class 5A ranks and Orangefield moved up to Class 4A again.
Only one team in our area punched their way into the postseason as Orangefield and coach Jake McDonald made it as a fourth-place team in their 3A district.
With such a competitive 22-4A this season all of our teams have a shot at jockeying for playoff position behind Silsbee, who always seems to be the favorite.
Brad Jeffcoat will continue to guide the LC-M Bears while Randall Robertson will once again be in control of the Bridge City Cardinals.
D.J. Wilson, who led the WO-S Lady Mustangs to their first playoff appearance since 2007 last season, going to the regional quarterfinals, will take over the boys program in Mustang Country.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the UIL made a ruling that there will be no tournaments this season. However, teams have put together nice schedules to where they are almost playing the same amount of games.
Here are the 2020-21 local basketball schedules:
WO-S
Nov. 14: at Kountze
Nov. 17: Hamshire-Fannett
Nov. 21: at Shepherd
Nov. 23: at Baytown
Nov. 24: at Central Heights
Dec. 1: Evadale
Dec. 4: Huffman
Dec. 8: at Hull-Daisetta
Dec. 11: at Jasper
Dec. 15: at Tarkington
Dec. 18: LC-M*
Dec. 21: at Buna
Dec. 29: at Nederland
Dec. 30: at Center
Dec. 31: Coldspring
Jan. 5: at Vidor*
Jan. 8: Orangefield*
Jan. 12: at Silsbee*
Jan. 15: Bridge City*
Jan. 19: at Lumberton*
Jan. 26: at LC-M*
Jan. 29: Vidor*
Feb. 2: at Orangefield*
Feb. 5: Silsbee*
Feb. 9: at Bridge City*
Feb. 12: Lumberton*
* * *
LC-M
Nov. 14: Liberty
Nov. 17: at PN-G
Nov. 20: Kelly
Nov. 23: at Buna
Dec. 1: at Nederland
Dec. 4: at Kountze
Dec. 5: at Hardin-Jefferson
Dec. 8: at Jasper
Dec. 11: at Lufkin Hudson
Dec. 12: at Central Heights
Dec. 15: Lumberton*
Dec. 18: at WO-S*
Dec. 21: Huffman
Dec. 22: at Houston Yates
Dec. 28: at East Chambers
Dec. 30: Splendora
Jan. 2: Houston Wheatley
Jan. 8: Vidor*
Jan. 12: at Orangefield*
Jan. 15: Silsbee*
Jan. 19: at Bridge City*
Jan. 22: at Lumberton*
Jan. 26: WO-S*
Feb. 2: at Vidor*
Feb. 5: Orangefield*
Feb. 9: at Silsbee*
Feb. 12: Bridge City*
* * *
BRIDGE CITY
Nov. 13: at Kelly
Nov. 17: Nederland
Nov. 20: Liberty
Nov. 23: at Tarkington
Nov. 25: PA Memorial
Nov. 27: at Cleveland
Dec. 1: Dayton
Dec. 4: at Coldspring
Dec. 5: at Evadale
Dec. 8: PN-G
Dec. 11: at Buna
Dec. 12: Sulphur (La.)
Dec. 15: at Vidor*
Dec. 18: Orangefield*
Dec. 28: Tarkington
Dec. 29: Hamshire-Fannett
Dec. 30: at East Chambers
Jan. 5: at Silsbee*
Jan. 12: Lumberton*
Jan. 15: at WO-S*
Jan. 19: LC-M*
Jan. 22: Vidor*
Jan. 26: at Orangefield*
Jan. 29: Silsbee*
Feb. 5: at Lumberton*
Feb. 9: WO-S*
Feb. 12: at LC-M*
* * *
ORANGEFIELD
Nov. 13: Bob Hope Academy
Nov. 17: at Legacy Christian
Nov. 20: PN-G
Nov. 23: Hull-Daisetta
Nov. 24: at Hardin
Dec. 1: at Warren
Dec. 4: at Buna
Dec. 5: Coldspring
Dec. 8: East Chambers
Dec. 11: Kelly
Dec. 12: at Dayton
Dec. 15: Silsbee*
Dec. 18: at Bridge City*
Dec. 21: Liberty
Dec. 29: Woodville
Dec. 30: Tarkington
Jan. 5: Lumberton*
Jan. 8: at WO-S*
Jan. 12: LC-M*
Jan. 15: at Vidor*
Jan. 22: at Silsbee*
Jan. 26: Bridge City*
Jan. 29: at Lumberton*
Feb. 2: WO-S*
Feb. 5: at LC-M*
Feb. 9: Vidor*