Veteran and Family Picnic set for Saturday

The Southeast Texas Veterans Association is hosting their first event this Veterans Day weekend with a free picnic and family friendly event at Clayborne West Park in Vidor from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. The event is open to all local area veterans and their families and will include free food, giveaways, live Texas country music from Danny Dillon, yard games and decorations from Well Done by Sarah Wells, with discounted products from the WAR WAGON CIGAR LOUNGE and other veteran-owned businesses and services.

The event is sponsored by the veteran non-profit NO LONGER LIMITED DUTY, founded and captained by Nicholas Crouch, a medically retired U.S. Navy veteran.

“We are so excited to introduce the community to this new group: the SETX Veterans Association,” says Crouch, “and we hope it can lead to a source of Purpose, Comradery, and Information for our local vets and their support systems.”

The goal of No Longer Limited Duty is to provide a synergistic solution to healthcare for every one of our veterans and allow them access to holistic healthcare services that they otherwise could not afford or obtain.

For more information email nicholas@nolongerlimitedduty.org or call (409) 332-5041