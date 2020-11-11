OrangeYouBold: Finish the table, adding decor

Hello beautiful people. A few weeks later and I am back with the table project. I decided on a third coat for the tabletop.

Typically, I use a wax or a spray wax to coat my paint projects. This project has taken me a while to complete which allowed me to see the durability. I noticed that there were a few scratches from the amount of use. We do not take it easy on tables around here.

This experience has challenged me to use a different type of finish to increase the durability. I picked up a triple thick and self-leveling and polyurethane to complete the project. The product states it only needs one coat. You will see a photo with the polyurethane freshly applied with a brush. I will let you know how it dries and if I should have used a sponge roller instead.

My trip to find fall décor for the table landed me at Hobby Lobby. I spent around $20 for the place holders and pieces to create the centerpiece. I always recommend that you pull from items you have at home and reuse them. I grabbed plates from my cabinet and a glass vase from my dining room table.

If you like to follow new trends, I recommend selling your items so you can buy all new things for the next year.

There is nothing wrong with building on your collection. If you are a builder be sure to build around your key pieces. By doing this you can accent with bold and trendy colors each year to keep things fresh.

The photograph you see can be tweaked next fall with turquoise plates for contrast against the orange.

Never dull your shine when it comes to decorating for the holidays. Be bold in your choices and remember as long as you love it that’s what matters the most. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.