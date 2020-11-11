Old Orange Café always delightful and tasty

By Van Wade

There is no question that the Old Orange Café has been a delightful and tasty place for not only Orange Countians but for people across Southeast Texas, the state and people from all over the country to come together and have a tremendous lunch.

David Claybar bought the building back in 2004 and has created so many amazing items that splash a tremendous menu.

It is a restaurant where you’ll enjoy old-fashioned service and great American cuisine in the historic charm of the old Orange dairy building. The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Orange, Texas, a few blocks from the Orange County courthouse and Lamar State College-Orange.

They have a tremendous catering service that includes weddings, rehearsal dinners along with large and small groups.

The Old Orange Café has a unique and comfy feel to it with a super history and is a building that use to house a local dairy.

The building was a pasteurizing dairy. A lot of the area dairy farmers would bring their milk there. They would wash the bottles in what is now the kitchen at the restaurant. There were three pasteurizers there and they would bottle the milk in the room.

The pictures of the past decorate the walls of the building, reminding people of days gone by in Orange and tells a great tale of history.

The restaurant is on the state’s record of historic places and there is a historic marker out front as customers stroll in.

Old Orange Café’s menu is loaded with favorites that anyone would enjoy.

They have a tremendous variety that includes entrees like country fried steak, chicken-fried chicken, Cajun grilled shrimp and Cajun smothered catfish.

They also have tasty burgers in all kind of varieties along with assorted sandwiches and a tremendous list of different salads to choose from.

And after patrons conquer a great meal, there are plenty of great desserts to choose from. Including Chocolate Chess pie and Chocolate Chip and Peanut Pie and delicious bread puddings just to name a few.

Old Orange Café still has their full menu going during the COVID-19 pandemic and are open dine-in or take out Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.

For a great look at the entire menu go to oldorangecafe.com or call at (409) 883-2233.