Man Shot and Killed by Pasadena Police Officer After Running From the Scene of a Traffic Violation

Pasadena, Texas – On November 21, 2018, 34-year-old Nathan Schenk was operating a vehicle in the city of Pasadena. A Pasadena police officer observed Nathan fail to stop at a stop sign. The officer initiated a traffic stop. Nathan exited his vehicle and ran.

The officer shot his Taser at Nathan twice and ultimately jumped on and attempted to subdue Nathan. Nathan and the police officer were separated at some point after the officer attempted to subdue Nathan on the ground. The police officer then shot at Nathan several times, hitting him twice in his lower back and once in his far left chest under his arm pit. Nathan died at the scene.

A federal lawsuit was filed on November 9, 2020 in Houston on behalf of Nathan’s family. The lawsuit claims that Defendants violated Nathan’s constitutional right not be the subject of excessive force. The United States Constitution prohibits police officers from using excessive force against citizens.

Constitutional rights lawyer Dean Malone represents the family. Mr. Malone said, “Nathan losing his life at such a young age is tragic, and his family has suffered significantly as a result of his death. Use of force by police officers across the United States has been under a microscope of late, and Nathan’s family hopes that the lawsuit will result in justice for Nathan’s death.”