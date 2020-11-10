Thrift & Gift Shop Reopens

After being closed most of 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus, the Thrift & Gift Shop is opening this week with a big clearance sale. Even the Fall and Christmas items, many new, are marked with clearance prices. While closed, donations still came and many of those are on clearance racks.

The non-profit Thrift & Gift Shop has been a business in Orange for 47 years. We are now located in the old Salk School at 350 37th Street in Orange. We are open Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will also be open Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m. till 1 p.m. for our annual Holiday Sale. The Bargain Room, also located in the school, will be open.