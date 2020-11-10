Shaw, Wrinkle, Fisher nab State CC berths

HUNTSVILLE – Three Orange County cross country athletes punched their tickets to the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships by earning top-notch finishes at the Class 4A Region III Cross Country Championships at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park Tuesday morning.

For the Class 4A boys, District 22-4A champion Bridge City’s Caden Shaw covered the 5,000 kilometer course in 16 minutes, 29.10 seconds to earn second place overall.

Orangefield’s Payton Wrinkle will join Shaw at State as well as the Bibcat placed sixth with a time 16:45.0.

Burnet’s Hudson Bennett won the race in 16:20 .90.

On the girls side, District 22-4A champion Annabelle Fisher zipped to a seventh-place finish, covering the 3,200-meter course in 12:50 to punch her ticket to State. Lukfin Hudson’s Kayleigh Wagnon won the girls race in 12:12.00.

The Class 4A State Cross Country Championships will be held Nov. 24 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

Huffman won the boys team title with 74 points followed by Salado (108) and Palestine (117).

Huffman also won the girls team title with 52 points followed by Lufkin Hudson (72) and Salado (108)