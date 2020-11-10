expand
November 10, 2020

Newton County Sheriff’s Report 11.9.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:41 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

PRESS RELEASE — Opening weekend of deer season came and went. Hope everyone who deer hunts did good. I didn’t. Let’s see what’s been going on in the county.

Please put game cameras out at your deer camps. We had three doors broken into last week. Cameras will help us a lot.

Jasper Sheriff’s Office wanted us to help look for a man who pulled a home invasion. Make a long story short, got the guy located and recovered most of the stolen items. Good job guys. Still working case.

A man had a blowout on a trailer. He went to get a tire and when he came back, trailer and 4-wheeler were gone. We’re looking for 2010 850XT Polaris 4-wheeler. Got the trailer located. Thieves make me sick.

Got a call in Old Salem from a lady who said a man shot at her. He said she shot at him. Lots of alcohol involved. What do you do? Still looking into it.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: Love is a game that two people play and both win. Ya’ll have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.

