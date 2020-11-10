expand
November 10, 2020

Photo courtesy Orangefield ISD

OF Elementary receives grant from IP Paper Foundation

By Van Wade

Published 9:35 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Orangefield Elementary was awarded a $4,000 grant from the IP Paper Foundation to help build classroom libraries. IP Paper continually gives back to the surrounding communities. Orangefield Elementary is truly appreciative of their generosity. Pictured are: Sunshine Copeland, Orangefield ISD District Librarian/Grant Writer, Stacey Nichols, IP Paper Employee, Corey Sheppard, Orangefield Elementary Principal, and Michelle Hatcher, IP Paper Employee.

