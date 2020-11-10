expand
November 11, 2020

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Divorces 10.26-11.6.2020

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for the week of October 26 – November 6, 2020:

Brock Alan Crockerham and April Chari Crockerham

James Martin Everett and Brandy Gemmel Everett

Terri Lynn Franklin and Timothy W. Franklin

Saren Smith and Jacob Smith

Dana Marie Ward and Timothy Ross Ward

Emily Deanne Culpepper and Tisha Marie Shepard

Donald Andrew Rogers and Caitlin Lee Rogers

Kevin Lee Bossier and Mandy Rene Self

Rufus Williams Jr. and Ayolanda M. Kelley

