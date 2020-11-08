Vidor Police Beat 10.28-11.3.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 28 – November 3, 2020:

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Assault at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 12

Thursday, Oct. 29

Suspicious person at the 900 block of Springdale Street

Theft at the 900 block of Maun Street

Controlled substance at the 800 block of East Tram

Friday, Oct. 30

Damaged property at the 700 block of North Tannahill Street

Saturday, Oct. 31

Warrant service at the 1000 block of Orange Street

Monday, Nov. 2

Burglary at the 20900 block of Interstate 10

Obstructing justice at the 300 block of Mill Street

Hit and run resulting in injury on Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 864

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Hit and run resulting in property damage near State Hwy. 12 and Aery

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department