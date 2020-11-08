expand
November 9, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 10.28-11.3.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:18 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 28 – November 3, 2020:

Wednesday, Oct. 28

  • Assault at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 12

Thursday, Oct. 29

  • Suspicious person at the 900 block of Springdale Street
  • Theft at the 900 block of Maun Street
  • Controlled substance at the 800 block of East Tram

Friday, Oct. 30

  • Damaged property at the 700 block of North Tannahill Street

Saturday, Oct. 31

  • Warrant service at the 1000 block of Orange Street

Monday, Nov. 2

  • Burglary at the 20900 block of Interstate 10
  • Obstructing justice at the 300 block of Mill Street
  • Hit and run resulting in injury on Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 864

Tuesday, Nov. 3

  • Hit and run resulting in property damage near State Hwy. 12 and Aery

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

