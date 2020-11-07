Orange Police Beat 10.30-11.5.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 30 – November 5, 2020:

Friday, Oct. 30

Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market 1078

Assault at the 5600 block of Mickler Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at West Bland and Dupont

Assault at the 1800 block of 24 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Bluebonnet Road

Weapons offense at the 200 block of Camellia Ave

Saturday, Oct. 31

Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Controlled substance at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87

Shoplifting at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 1400 block of 10 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 87

Disturbance at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane

Assault at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane

Traffic collision at the 8600 block of State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 4200 block of Old Hwy. 90

Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 3700 block of Park Ave.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Driving under the influence – alcohol at Cow Bayou at Farm to Market Road 105

Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 at Cow Bayou

Evading detention at Farm to Market Roads 105 and 408

Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 3600 block of Edgemont Drive

Assault at the 4400 block of 27th Street

Monday, Nov. 2

Assault at the 1200 block of Palm Drive

Stolen vehicle at Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 875

Damaged property at the 1600 block of 10 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16 th Street

Street Firing weapon at 10 th and Burton

and Burton Damaged property at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Burglary at the 2700 block of Holcomb Road

Stolen vehicle at the 2300 block of 3 rd

Theft at Levingston Park

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of 13 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th Street and MacArthur Drive

Street and MacArthur Drive Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Sexual assault in Orange

Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes

Thursday, Nov. 5

Missing person at the 3400 Ridgemont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in injury at 16 th Street and Interstate 10

Street and Interstate 10 Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1500 block of 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 1600 block of Texas Street

Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 1000 block of Park Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department