November 7, 2020

Orange Police Beat 10.30-11.5.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:51 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 30 – November 5, 2020:

Friday, Oct. 30

  • Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market 1078
  • Assault at the 5600 block of Mickler Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at West Bland and Dupont
  • Assault at the 1800 block of 24th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Bluebonnet Road
  • Weapons offense at the 200 block of Camellia Ave

Saturday, Oct. 31

  • Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Shoplifting at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Damaged property at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Disturbance at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane
  • Assault at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane
  • Traffic collision at the 8600 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 4200 block of Old Hwy. 90
  • Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 3700 block of Park Ave.

Sunday, Nov. 1

  • Driving under the influence – alcohol at Cow Bayou at Farm to Market Road 105
  • Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 at Cow Bayou
  • Evading detention at Farm to Market Roads 105 and 408
  • Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 3600 block of Edgemont Drive
  • Assault at the 4400 block of 27th Street

Monday, Nov. 2

  • Assault at the 1200 block of Palm Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 875
  • Damaged property at the 1600 block of 10th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Firing weapon at 10th and Burton
  • Damaged property at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Tuesday, Nov. 3

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Burglary at the 2700 block of Holcomb Road
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2300 block of 3rd
  • Theft at Levingston Park
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of 13th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and MacArthur Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Wednesday, Nov. 4

  • Sexual assault in Orange
  • Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes

Thursday, Nov. 5

  • Missing person at the 3400 Ridgemont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at 16th Street and Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 1600 block of Texas Street
  • Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 1000 block of Park Ave

 

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

