Orange Police Beat 10.30-11.5.20
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 30 – November 5, 2020:
Friday, Oct. 30
- Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market 1078
- Assault at the 5600 block of Mickler Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at West Bland and Dupont
- Assault at the 1800 block of 24th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Bluebonnet Road
- Weapons offense at the 200 block of Camellia Ave
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Controlled substance at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Shoplifting at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Damaged property at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 87
- Disturbance at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane
- Assault at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane
- Traffic collision at the 8600 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 4200 block of Old Hwy. 90
- Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 3700 block of Park Ave.
Sunday, Nov. 1
- Driving under the influence – alcohol at Cow Bayou at Farm to Market Road 105
- Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 at Cow Bayou
- Evading detention at Farm to Market Roads 105 and 408
- Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 3600 block of Edgemont Drive
- Assault at the 4400 block of 27th Street
Monday, Nov. 2
- Assault at the 1200 block of Palm Drive
- Stolen vehicle at Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 875
- Damaged property at the 1600 block of 10th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Firing weapon at 10th and Burton
- Damaged property at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
Tuesday, Nov. 3
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Burglary at the 2700 block of Holcomb Road
- Stolen vehicle at the 2300 block of 3rd
- Theft at Levingston Park
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of 13th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and MacArthur Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Sexual assault in Orange
- Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes
Thursday, Nov. 5
- Missing person at the 3400 Ridgemont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at 16th Street and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 1600 block of Texas Street
- Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 1000 block of Park Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department