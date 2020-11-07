Food handling results in poor health score for local restaurant
From staff reports
Nineteen food establishments were inspected between October 1 – October 31, 2020. Five passed preopening inspections to open the doors.
Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant, 1085 Texas Ave. in Bridge City, received a 77 health score out of a possible 100 during a routine inspection on October 21.
Demerits for the restaurant included, but not limited to, were improper cooling of rice, beans and cooked shrimp. The items were being stored on shelves to cool. Several items such as cheese enchiladas, cooked shrimp and fajita beef were at improper temperatures. No gloves were being used and employees were using bare hand contact with ready to eat foods. One employee was licking food off of fingers and not washing hands.
Scores:
- Star Stop #3
1402 16th Street, Orange
Score: 85
Demerits included several expired food items on the shelves, chemicals stored improperly above the paper plates and spider webs found above ice machine.
- Starbucks Coffee #59965
3126 16th Street, Orange
Score: 98
Demerits included floors throughout need to be cleaned of old foods/trash.
- Star Stop #2 In and Out
20854 Interstate 10, Vidor
Score: 88
Demerits included several containers of milk out of date, gnats found throughout, floors inside walk-in cooler need to be cleaned of old foods.
- Popeye’s Chicken #4763
952 North Main Street, Vidor
Score: 90
Demerits included ice and foods found inside handwashing sink, broken missing baseboards/walls found, and employee wearing a nose ring, and general cleaning required.
The following locations had zero violations and received a perfect score of 100:
- Orangefield Junior High
7745 Sand Bar Road, Orangefield
- Vidor Junior High School
945 North Tram Road, Vidor
- Oak Forest Elementary
2400 Hwy. 12, Vidor
- Pine Forest Elementary
4150 North Main Street, Vidor
- West Orange Middle School
500 13th Street, Orange
- North Early Learning Center
801 Cordrey Street, Orange
- Orangefield Elementary
10288 Hwy. 105, Orangefield
- Bridge City Middle School
300 Bower Street, Bridge City
- Bridge City Intermediate
1029 West Roundbunch Road, Bridge City
- Orangefield High School
10058 FM 105, Orangefield
The following locations passed pre-opening inspections:
- Sugar Shack Club and Sports
1411 Simmons Drive, Orange
- Grandma’s Country Cooking
33 Patillo Road, Bridge City
- Leslie’s Place Diner
2198 Texas Ave., Bridge City
- Cajun Ventures
1925 Texas Ave., Bridge City
- The Lunch Box
4453 FM 408, Orangefield