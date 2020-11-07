Community Briefs 11.7.20

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Dorman Cemetery Cleanup

A clean-up for Dorman Cemetery, off Tulane Road, on Saturday, November 14 at 8 a.m. Please bring mowers, weed eaters, blowers, chain saws, clippersm rakesm abd garbage bags. Call Brenda at 409-920-6202, Donna at 409-779-0281, or James at 409-543-6495 if you have any questions.

VFW to host to ceremonies Saturday

VFW Post 2775, located in Orange on State Hwy. 87, will conduct two ceremonies on Saturday, November 7 inobservance of Veterans Day.

Proper Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and a POW/MIA Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. The VFW would like to invite the public to attend both ceremonies in honor of our veterans.

The Auxiliary will have a Link/Chili fundraiser for community programs.

A membership drive will also be held for VFW Post 2775 and VFW Auxiliary 2775. Find out if you qualify.

For more information, call Auxiliary Sr Vice/Membership Chairman DeAnn Soderholm 707-407-5320 or VFW Membership Chairman Jeremy Marschner at 580-768-1568

Veteran and Family Picnic

The Southeast Texas Veteran’s Association is hosting their first event this Veterans Day weekend with a free picnic and family friendly event at Clayborne West Park in Vidor from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. The event is open to all local area veterans and their families and will include free food, giveaways, live Texas country music from Danny Dillon, yard games and decorations from Well Done by Sarah Wells, with discounted products from the WAR WAGON CIGAR LOUNGE and other veteran-owned businesses and services.

The event is sponsored by the veteran non-profit NO LONGER LIMITED DUTY, founded and captained by Nicholas Crouch, a medically retired U.S. Navy veteran.

For more information email nicholas@nolongerlimitedduty.org or call (409) 332-5041

FOOD Board Meeting

The bi-monthly board meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 5:30pm at the Orange Train Depot, 1210 Green Avenue and 11th Street in Orange.

As at the last board meeting, we will honor the pandemic protocols such as masks, social distancing and no food or drinks. Attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks.

Members and volunteers are encouraged to come to participate in planning for a Christmas event and hear updates on our exhibits and other matters.

Currently allowed to be open 75%, the Depot is still accepting reservations for special events such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and meetings. Please call Rose at 409-330-1576 to schedule an event. Other information can be found on the website, www.orangetxdepot.org.

Gumbo Meal

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 945 West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City, will sell gumbo meals from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Gumbo is $9.50, Frozen Quart $12, and Frozen Pint $6. Take-out and delivery are available. Call 409-735-4573 or email goodshepherdoctx@gmail.com

Parenting Class

In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Parenting class on November 14 via ZOOM.

This will be an all-day class 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org

Under the classes and services tab click on Parenting class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.

We will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class. This will be our last Parenting class of 2020. We will resume in 2021.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Orange County 4-H Pecan Sales

Orange County 4-H are now taking pre-orders for our Annual Pecan Fundraiser. The second order deadline is Friday, November 9th and will be in a couple weeks before Christmas.

Place your orders today and pay when you pick up your order at the AgriLife office, 11475 FM 1442 Orange.

Orders can be place through any of our 4-H youth/clubs and through the AgriLife office by calling 409-882-7010.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

South Texas State Fair

The South Texas State Fair will be held from March 25 – April 4, 2021.

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifer tag-in: TBD

Entry deadline for lambs, goats, swine and F1 heifers is December 1, 2020

Roaster pickup: January 22, 2021 (YMBL office)

Broiler pickup is February 12, 20201 (YMBL office)

Rabbit entry deadline is February 2, 2021

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter, three miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.