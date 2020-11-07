All-District 22-4A Volleyball Team, BC’s Tupper tabbed MVP
After rolling through District 22-4A as the outright district champion and advancing to the Class 4A Region III regional quarterfinals the Bridge City Lady Cardinals dominated the 2020 All-District Volleyball Team as well, including landing the Most Valuable Player in Harlee Tupper.
Here is the 2020 All-District 22-4A Volleyball Team:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Harlee Tupper, Bridge City
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caitlin Hood, Lumberton
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ivy Le, Lumberton
SETTER OF THE YEAR: Taryn Doiron, Bridge City
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Demi Carter, Bridge City
SPECIALTY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brooklyn Healy, Vidor
COACH OF THE YEAR: Becca Peveto, Bridge City
FIRST TEAM
Daelyn Perry, Bridge City
Madison Greenway, Orangefield
Waverlee Cooper, Bridge City
Trinity Williams, LC-M
Pressley Alaniz, Silsbee
Brynn Baker, Lumberton
Skyler Head, Vidor
SECOND TEAM
Bailee South, Orangefield
Brooklyn Bushelle, Vidor
Jordan Ward, Lumberton
Alyssa Ammons, LC-M
Chrissy Joseph, LC-M
Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City
Paris Overstreet, WO-S