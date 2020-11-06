Welcome Hippie Chix Boutiques

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand opening of Hippie Chix Boutiques on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Owners Montae and Mark Stevenson have been involved in fashion for several years. In January 2018 Montae began selling boutique clothing during local trade shows for Winnie Trade Days and Faux Real Trade Days in Liberty. I can honestly say I remember her from both! She has always had an eye for fashion! She took the plunge and opened up her own brick and mortar store here in Orange on July 28,2020. Despite the health crisis of 2020 Hippie Chix Boutique has done very well. Montae’s love of fashion is evident as soon as you walk in through the doors! There are precious hats, fantastic shoes, and clothes and jewelry galore along with some very unique accessories too! Hippie Chix is located at 2498 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Ste. C, Orange, TX 77630. They are open for your shopping pleasure, Tuesday- Friday 10:00A.M.- 6:00 P.M. And on Saturdays as well from 10:00A.M. – 3:00 P.M. You can find them on Facebook too @ www.facebook.com/hippiechixtx/ Stop by for some shopping fun! You will be so happy you did!