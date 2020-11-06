Welcome Candies Collectables

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for new member Candie’s Collectables at 1600 Strickland Drive in Orange on October 20, 2020. Candie Broussard and her husband Charlie are the proud owners of this family owned and operated business. Candie has been in this location on Strickland in Orange for about two years but has been in the antiquing and collecting business for many years. From antique dolls to beautiful costume jewelry Candie’s collection will amaze you. She loves what she does, and you can feel it and sense it as soon as you walk through her doors!