Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 10.26-11.1.20
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from October 26 – November 1, 2020:
Monday, Oct. 26
- Burglary at the 4500 block of Townsend Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 4300 block of Randall Road in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 800 block of Linden in Vidor
- Follow up at the 3500 block of Beadle Road in Orange. A person was apprehended for questioning in a robbery and felony warrants. More charges may be pending.
- Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Pine Bark Boulevard in Orange
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- Assault at the 200 block of Border Street
- Burglary at the 23000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
- Disorderly conduct at the 3200 block of Paloma Street in Orange
- Animal bite at the 100 block of Shiloh Ridge in Vidor
- Burglary at the 1400 block of Freeway Blvd in Rose City
- Animal bite at the 4000 block of Caribou in Orange
- Traffic stop in Vidor. One person was arrested.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Burglary at the 2500 block of Carabelle Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 3300 block of Stuart Drive in Orange
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Runaway at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
- Theft at the 8000 block of Old Hwy 90
- Assault at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange
Friday, Oct. 30
- Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Three reports of burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Theft at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange
- Suspicious circumstances at the 6400 block of Blankenship Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Animal bite at the 1500 block of Ogden Street in Vidor
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Sexual assault at the Orange area
- Disturbance at the 6000 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 2000 block of Pine Park Blvd in Orange
Sunday, Nov. 1
- Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Alice Street in Orange
- Burglary at the14000 block of Duncan Woods Lane in Vidor
- Recovery of a stolen vehicle near Farm to Market Road 1130 and Teal Road
- Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Linscomb Road in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office