Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 10.26-11.1.20

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from October 26 – November 1, 2020:

Monday, Oct. 26

Burglary at the 4500 block of Townsend Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 4300 block of Randall Road in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 800 block of Linden in Vidor

Follow up at the 3500 block of Beadle Road in Orange. A person was apprehended for questioning in a robbery and felony warrants. More charges may be pending.

Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Pine Bark Boulevard in Orange

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Assault at the 200 block of Border Street

Burglary at the 23000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Disorderly conduct at the 3200 block of Paloma Street in Orange

Animal bite at the 100 block of Shiloh Ridge in Vidor

Burglary at the 1400 block of Freeway Blvd in Rose City

Animal bite at the 4000 block of Caribou in Orange

Traffic stop in Vidor. One person was arrested.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Burglary at the 2500 block of Carabelle Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 3300 block of Stuart Drive in Orange

Thursday, Oct. 29

Runaway at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange

Theft at the 8000 block of Old Hwy 90

Assault at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange

Friday, Oct. 30

Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Three reports of burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Theft at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange

Suspicious circumstances at the 6400 block of Blankenship Road in Vidor

Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Animal bite at the 1500 block of Ogden Street in Vidor

Saturday, Oct. 31

Sexual assault at the Orange area

Disturbance at the 6000 block of Woodland Drive in Orange

Theft at the 2000 block of Pine Park Blvd in Orange

Sunday, Nov. 1

Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Alice Street in Orange

Burglary at the14000 block of Duncan Woods Lane in Vidor

Recovery of a stolen vehicle near Farm to Market Road 1130 and Teal Road

Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Linscomb Road in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office