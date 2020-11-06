Lady Cardinals great season ends against Huffman

LUMBERTON – A superb season came to an end for the Bridge City Lady Cardinal volleyball team Friday night as they dropped a 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 decision to the Huffman Lady Falcons in the Class 4A Region III regional quarterfinals at Lumberton High School.

Huffman (26-1) will now make their fifth straight to at least the Region III semifinals. The Lady Cardinals wrap up the season at 15-4 after rolling through District 22-4A as the district champion.

After a tough Game One the Lady Cardinals battled strong in Game Two as it was tied at 16-16 until Huffman went on a 9-3 spurt.

The Lady Cardinals led Game Three 11-7 but the Lady Falcons wrapped up the match with a 18-4 spurt.

Congrats to Bridge City senior Waverlee Cooper, the Lady Cardinals’ lone senior, for a great run in a Bridge City uniform.

The Lady Cardinals will have most everyone back next season for long-time head coach Becca Peveto, who nabbed her 300th win during the season.

The big-time returners include Harlee Tupper, Daelyn Perry, Taryn Doiron, Caryss Carpenter, Lauren Richter, and Demi Carter.