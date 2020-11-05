Rep. Phelan names Tommy Williams as Chairman of the Speaker Transition team

AUSTIN, Texas — Representative Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) has appointed the Honorable Tommy Williams to serve as the Chairman of his Speakers’ transition team. As Chairman of the transition team, Williams will assist Rep. Phelan in recruiting staff, developing member work groups, and facilitating a smooth transition.

“Tommy is going to be a tremendous asset to the transition team, his knowledge of the Capitol and the people who make it work is unmatched. Tommy has decades of experience around the Capitol and has a wealth of knowledge that will be extremely beneficial during this transition process,” said Phelan. “I look forward to working with Tommy in the coming weeks as we prepare for the upcoming legislative session.”

Williams previously served as Senior Advisor to Governor Greg Abbott. Prior to his work in the Governor’s office, Williams served as the Vice-Chancellor for Federal and State Relations for the Texas A&M System. Williams served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1997-2003, and in the Texas Senate from 2003-2013.

“I am honored to serve as Chairman for the Speakers’ transition team. Dade is going to make an incredible Speaker, he is principled, trustworthy, and possesses the leadership qualities that are needed during this unprecedented time,” said Williams. “Dade will work constructively with every member of the House, Senate, and the Governor.”