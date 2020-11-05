Pinehurst PD investigate burglary

PRESS RELEASE — On Wednesday, November 4,2020 at 9:30 a.m. Pinehurst Police Officer A. Figueroa responded to CarWorks used cars located at 1538 Strickland Drive in Pinehurst in reference to a burglary that occurred between the hours of 11:00 pm the previous evening and 8:30 a.m. Forced Entry was made through a rear window on the east side of the building where burglar bars had been installed. The bars were forcibly removed. Once inside, unknown persons removed the security system DVR, attached cameras, vehicle keys for the entire vehicle inventory, assorted customer records as well as titles to the vehicles. An amount of cash was also taken from a night drop box.

The actors also stole a gray 2007 BMW 750 4 door from the lot. Anyone with information about this burglary is urged to contact the Pinehurst Police Department at 409-886-2221 or Crimestoppers at 409-833-8477(TIPS). You could be eligible for a cash reward. In addition to any Crimestoppers rewards the owner of the car dealership is offering a $5000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.