expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

VFW to host to ceremonies Saturday

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

VFW Post 2775, located in Orange on State Hwy. 87, will conduct two ceremonies on Saturday, November 7 inobservance of Veterans Day.

Proper Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and a POW/MIA Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. The VFW would like to invite the public to attend both ceremonies in honor of our veterans.

The Auxiliary will have a Link/Chili fundraiser for community programs.

A membership drive will also be held for VFW Post 2775 and VFW Auxiliary 2775. Find out if you qualify.

For more information, call Auxiliary  Sr Vice/Membership Chairman DeAnn Soderholm 707-407-5320 or VFW Membership Chairman Jeremy Marschner at 580-768-1568

More News

VFW to host to ceremonies Saturday

Contractors blamed for disturbing cemetery

HUD approves GLO state action plans for 2018 and 2019 disaster funding allocations

Texas Rangers Investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting in Jefferson County

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar