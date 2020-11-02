State-wide Veterans Job Fair – Going VIRTUAL for 2020

For the first time ever, the state’s annual “Hiring Red, White & You! (HRWY) Veterans Job Fair” will be held on virtual platforms. Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas will host the live online event, to be held Thurs., Nov. 5. The HRWY job fair helps Veterans transition to civilian life with the support of workforce development boards, employers, educational and training institutions, and other support agencies. Texas has one of the largest populations of Veterans in the nation and those actively seeking employment face an even bigger challenge now when looking for work due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19.

The virtual HRWY event allows employers to interact online with Veterans, their spouses, and other job seekers, and share employment opportunities. There is no cost to participate for Veterans or employers. Workforce center staff will help employers design their virtual booths, post job openings, and prescreen applicants’ resumes. Employers may offer videos, informational brochures, and job applications electronically to job seekers and schedule online interviews with qualified candidates. Booths are customized for each participating employer with their company logos.

To participate in the virtual event, Veterans and employer need to pre-register at Workforce Solutions website, setworks.org, or by calling Workforce & Community Liaison Pamela Wise at (409) 719-4750.

The 9th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Veterans Job Fair is this Thurs., Nov. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is hosted by Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Governor Greg Abbot, the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission, along with other workforce development boards and partners.