Phelan formally announces his candidacy for Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

Today, it is with great humility and excitement that I’m formally announcing my candidacy for Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives. While I have tremendous support from my Republican colleagues, the Texas House belongs to the people of Texas, and I look forward to sharing my vision and earning the support of every member of the Texas House.

Next session is going to present unique challenges, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to find unique solutions and opportunities to these challenges. We are coming out of a contentious election where candidates focused on their differences. The job of the Speaker is to find common ground between these differences, and help create policy that benefits Texans from all walks of life. My goal is to focus on what unites us and offer leadership that allows members to represent their unique districts, and the values of the constituents they serve. I look forward to the thoughtful and productive conversations that I will continue to have with members across the state.