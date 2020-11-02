Goeddertz named BCI Employee of the Month

The Bridge City Intermediate Employee of the Month is Ashlee Goeddertz! Mrs. Goeddertz teaches 4th grade English and Language Arts. She has been teaching 9 years total, and this is her 4th year with BCISD. She is a Bridge City native, she has been married for 3 years, and she has some cute fur babies that she counts as favorites. She loves running, being outdoors, and reading. She says she is a total “Grammar Nerd,” so teaching ELA and Writing is literally the perfect job for her. Growing up she always knew she wanted to teach. She would line up her “class” of stuffed animals and play school. Her dream was to be a Writing Professor, but she quickly found her calling with younger students instead. She is such a sweet, brilliant, and loved addition to the BCI team.