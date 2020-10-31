expand
November 1, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 10.21-10.27.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:13 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 21 – October 27, 2020:

Wednesday, Oct. 21

  • Damaged property at the 800 block of Tannahill Street
  • Burglary at the 1400 block of Orange Street
  • Runaway at the 18300 block of Interstate 10

Thursday, Oct. 22

  • Theft at the 1100 block of Church Street

Friday, Oct. 23

  • Assault at the 1400 block of Windwood Street
  • Controlled substance at the 200 block of Moreland Street
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Needles Street
  • Assault at the 100 block of South Denver Street

Saturday, Oct. 24

  • Burglary at the 1200 block of Tannahill Street

Sunday, Oct. 25

  • Assault at the 400 block of South Archie Street

Monday, Oct. 26

  • Warrant service at the 800 block of Interstate 10

Tuesday, Oct. 27

  • Theft at the 600 block of South Main Street
  • Damaged property at the 2300 block of Old Spanish Trail

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

