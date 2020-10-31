Vidor Police Beat 10.21-10.27.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 21 – October 27, 2020:

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Damaged property at the 800 block of Tannahill Street

Burglary at the 1400 block of Orange Street

Runaway at the 18300 block of Interstate 10

Thursday, Oct. 22

Theft at the 1100 block of Church Street

Friday, Oct. 23

Assault at the 1400 block of Windwood Street

Controlled substance at the 200 block of Moreland Street

Burglary at the 100 block of Needles Street

Assault at the 100 block of South Denver Street

Saturday, Oct. 24

Burglary at the 1200 block of Tannahill Street

Sunday, Oct. 25

Assault at the 400 block of South Archie Street

Monday, Oct. 26

Warrant service at the 800 block of Interstate 10

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Theft at the 600 block of South Main Street

Damaged property at the 2300 block of Old Spanish Trail

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department