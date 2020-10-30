Orange Police Beat 10.23-10.29.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 23 – October 29, 2020:

Friday, Oct. 23

Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10

Burglary at the 800 block of West Cypress Ave

Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 1100 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at 16 th Street and Sunset Drive

Street and Sunset Drive Damaged property at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 7400 block of State Hwy. 62

Stolen vehicle at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Sunday, Oct. 25

Assault at the 5500 block of Pine Needle Drive

Monday, Oct. 26

Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 878-mile marker on Interstate 10

Shoplifting at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at Lutcher at Bob Hall

Controlled substance at the 5200 block of State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Burglary at the 6100 block of Rosewood Drive

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive

Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Suspicious activity at the 2800 block of Bear Trails

Controlled substance at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Assault at the 3000 block of 18 th Street

Street Theft at the 4500 block of White Oak Road

Thursday, Oct. 29

Assault at the 100 block of Schley Ave

Theft at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Sexual assault in the Orange area

Stolen motorcycle at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Traffic collision resulting in injury between the 800-1200 block of Border Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department