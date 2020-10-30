expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

Orange Police Beat

Orange Police Beat 10.23-10.29.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:12 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 23 – October 29, 2020:

Friday, Oct. 23

  • Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 800 block of West Cypress Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 1100 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at 16th Street and Sunset Drive
  • Damaged property at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 24

  • Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 7400 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Sunday, Oct. 25

  • Assault at the 5500 block of Pine Needle Drive

Monday, Oct. 26

  • Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 878-mile marker on Interstate 10
  • Shoplifting at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at Lutcher at Bob Hall
  • Controlled substance at the 5200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Burglary at the 6100 block of Rosewood Drive

Tuesday, Oct. 27

  • Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Suspicious activity at the 2800 block of Bear Trails
  • Controlled substance at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078

Wednesday, Oct. 28

  • Assault at the 3000 block of 18th Street
  • Theft at the 4500 block of White Oak Road

Thursday, Oct. 29

  • Assault at the 100 block of Schley Ave
  • Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Sexual assault in the Orange area
  • Stolen motorcycle at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury between the 800-1200 block of Border Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More News

Huffman stays perfect with win over Vidor

Lions down Bears 18-6 in 10-4A action

Bobcats squeeze past Horns in OT to nab playoff berth

Friday night area football scores

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar