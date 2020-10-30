Orange Police Beat 10.23-10.29.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 23 – October 29, 2020:
Friday, Oct. 23
- Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 800 block of West Cypress Ave
- Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 1100 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at 16th Street and Sunset Drive
- Damaged property at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 7400 block of State Hwy. 62
- Stolen vehicle at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
Sunday, Oct. 25
- Assault at the 5500 block of Pine Needle Drive
Monday, Oct. 26
- Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 878-mile marker on Interstate 10
- Shoplifting at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at Lutcher at Bob Hall
- Controlled substance at the 5200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Burglary at the 6100 block of Rosewood Drive
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
- Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Suspicious activity at the 2800 block of Bear Trails
- Controlled substance at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Assault at the 3000 block of 18th Street
- Theft at the 4500 block of White Oak Road
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Assault at the 100 block of Schley Ave
- Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Sexual assault in the Orange area
- Stolen motorcycle at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Traffic collision resulting in injury between the 800-1200 block of Border Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department