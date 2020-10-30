McWherter youngest ever to be in Vidor Rotary

Special to the Leader

The newest member of the Vidor Rotary Club, inducted on October 26, 2020 by President Derrick Barber, is Jacob McWherter. Jacob also has the distinction of being the youngest Vidor Rotarian in the club’s nearly fifty year history, joining at the age of nineteen.

Jacob is a Vidor High School graduate and a Lamar University music major. He also founded and directs the Lone Star Orchestra. Patrons have an opportunity to hear the group on Sunday, November 8 at 3:00 p.m. as they present what McWherter plans on becoming an annual Veteran’s Day concert at the Fields of Freedom Veterans Park on the IH 10 feeder road. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs, and social distancing will be observed.