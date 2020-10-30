marriage licenses 10.26-10.30.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 26 – October 30, 2020:
Lawrence Smith and Bryan Jackson
Christopher Dupre and Angela Berube
Jessica Nelson and Itzel De La Fuente Morales
Jacob Hryhorchuk and Chelsey Chaffin
Daniel Hernandez and Hazel Severino
Matthew Scherman and Jennifer Harvey
Bertram Bush and Latora Matthews
William Pitcher and Susanna White
Joseph Benoit and Jodie Carr
Daniel Rodriguez and Crystal Horn
Kevin Middleton and Donna Turner
David Leidinger and Amanda Pollock
Michael Wilson and Savannah Beaumont
Justice Ramirez and Madison Corkran
Charles Radke and Joann Harlan
Shane Behan and Ashley Obannon
Charles Puckett and Leslie Foy