LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Lions set themselves up for a showdown for the District 10-4A Division I crown next week by downing the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears 18-6 at Lions Stadium Friday night.

Livingston (7-2, 4-0) back Tank Johnson had a big night and scored two touchdowns, one a 18-yardser and another a back-breaking 59-yard gallop.

Quarterback Damien Ruiz scored the other Livinoffs if they can defeat Splendora at home next week.gston touchdown on a ione-yard keeper.

Livingston led 12-0 at the half.

The Bears (1-6, 1-3) responded in the second half, trimming the margin to 12-6 when quarterback Ashton Landry hit receiver Brendon Pollock in stride on a 79-yard touchdown bomb.

However, Johnson iced the game when he bolted 59 yards for his second score.

Livingston will visit Huffman for the outright district title next week.

The Bears, however, can still make the playoffs next week if they can defeat Splendora at home.

LC-M, Splendora (3-6, 1-3), Vidor (3-4, 1-3) and Lumberton (2-6, 1-3) are all tied for the third through sixth spots.

Vidor visits Lumberton Friday.

The winner of the LC-M-Splendora game and the winner of the Vidor-Lumberton game will both make the playoffs.