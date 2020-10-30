Divorces 10.9-10.23.20
The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for the week of October 9 – October 23, 2020:
Curt Steven Block and Alexandria Simone Block
Margit White and Gary A. White
Shelby Diane Trahan and Kelly Wayne Trahan
Robert Paul Lout and Shawnique Dawnn Lout
Danielle Michelle Scott and Michael Allan Scott
Evaline Terrie Braswell and Jamie Alan Braswell
Susie Michelle Whittington and Shawn Michael Whittington
Miranda Sue Edwards Kellum and Kane James Kellum
Latasha Ann Thompson and Michael Thomas Thompson
Emily Louise Racca and Steven Paul Racca
Kathi Porter and Michael Porter