Two hospitalized from multiple vehicle crash

At approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on State Hwy. 62 in Orange County. The crash occurred near Hickory Bend Road.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on SH 62. A 2010 Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 62. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck attempted to make a left turn onto Hickory Bend Road when he struck the passenger vehicle on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, 18-year-old Julian Blanco of Houston, was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet passenger vehicle, 33-year-old Jeremy Morgan of Vidor, was also transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with critical injuries.

At this time, DPS does not have any additional information on the medical status of Blanco or Morgan.

All information is preliminary as Troopers continue to investigate this crash.