UPDATED: Train derailment knocks out power

A train derailment near Farm to Market Road 1130 in Mauriceville was reported this morning.

Due to the incident, a power outrage has occurred affecting 2,383 customers.

As of 8:03 a.m., all students at Mauriceville Elementary and Mauriceville Middle School are now being evacuated to the high school. Parents can pick their Mauriceville students up there.

Please be patient as the staff will be concentrating on the safety of your child, in getting them evacuated and getting them safely released to you.

Middle School students riding the buses were taken to the high school.

We will update as we have more information.